The Colts are keeping core special teams player Chris Milton on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Milton, 26, appeared in 15 games last season. He played 55 snaps on defense and 268 on special teams.

He signed with the Colts in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech. He spent part of his rookie season on the practice squad before earning a promotion.

Milton played six games in 2016 and 14 in 2017.