Cordarrelle Patterson headed to Chicago

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson has agreed to a two-year deal worth $5 million a season with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Patterson, who turns 28 next week, had a productive season in 2018 with the Patriots. He caught 21 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 228 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries and returned 23 kickoffs for a 28.8 yards average and one touchdown.

The Vikings made Patterson a first-round pick in 2013. He twice made Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as a returner.

He spent 2017 in Oakland, but the Raiders traded him to the Patriots almost a year ago to the day.