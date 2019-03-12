Did Miami make Teddy Bridgewater an offer?

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater received an offer from the Dolphins. Unless he didn’t.

Jane Slater of NFLN reported on Tuesday morning that quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has opted to remain in New Orleans “despite a bigger deal on the table from Miami.” Ian Rapoport of NFLN, however, said earlier in the hour on the league-owned TV channel that the Dolphins never made an offer for Bridgewater at all.

This meshes with a report from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, who reports that the Dolphins were not “big players” for Bridgewater.

If the Dolphins were indeed big players for Bridgewater, it’s hard to imagine why he wouldn’t have gone there. First, he’s from there. Second, he’d have a chance to compete for the starting job. Third, there’s no state income tax.

Instead, he’ll remain behind Drew Brees, with vague periodic suggestions that Bridgewater will be the post-Brees starter. Some think that jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill will get that opportunity. Maybe the goal post-Brees will be to use multiple quarterbacks on a regular basis.

Regardless, Bridgewater is staying put. And he either did, or he didn’t, turn down a better offer from the Dolphins.