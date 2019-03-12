Dolphins announce DeVante Parker extension

Getty Images

Several hours after a report that the Dolphins were close to signing wide receiver DeVante Parker to a new deal, there was word that the contract has been signed.

The Dolphins announced that Parker signed a two-year deal. The move comes a day before Parker’s fifth-year option would go into effect.

That contract would have paid him $9.3 million for the 2019 season. Reports have pegged his compensation under the new deal at up to $13 million.

Parker was seen as a strong candidate to get released due to the cost of his option and his less than stellar play for Miami since being drafted in the first round of the 2015 draft. Despite that belief, the new coaching staff in Miami is going to give him a chance to show he’s capable of more over the next two years.