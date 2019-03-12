Falcons G.M.: Julio Jones “has the ability to be top paid”

Getty Images

Mike Florio wondered aloud Monday how long Antonio Brown would remain the highest-paid receiver in the game, and which receiver would get the next big contract.

Falcons receiver Julio Jones, who remains one of the best at his position, has not hidden his desire for a new deal. His $14.25 million average ranks only 11th among receivers.

Jones has two years and more than $21 remaining on his current deal, with a cap number of $13.5 million that the Falcons could reduce with an extension.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said Tuesday he has had a brief discussion with Jones’ agent.

“I believe there are a handful of elite receivers — of course Julio being one of this group — so, of course, he has the ability to be top paid,” Dimitroff said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.