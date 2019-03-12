Falcons will face Broncos in Hall of Fame Game

Getty Images

Most of the news from the NFL this week is going to be dealing with free agents and their plans for the 2019 season, but there will be some exceptions to that rule.

One came on Tuesday when an announcement was made about who will be playing in this year’s Hall of Fame Game. It will be the Falcons taking on the Broncos in Canton, Ohio on August 1. Longtime Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez, longtime Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen are all being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“With Mr. Bowlen and Champ Bailey part of this year’s induction class, it’s an honor for the Broncos to play in the Hall of Fame Game,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to seeing a lot of Broncos fans in Canton, and it’s also special for us to help kick off the NFL’s 100th season. Football-wise, it gives our team an extra week of training camp and additional practices that we’ll use to our advantage.”

It’s the fourth time that the Broncos have played in the game and the second appearance for the Falcons.