Fourteen of PFT’s top 25 free agents tagged, re-signed or in agreement

Getty Images

The legal tampering window opened at noon on Monday and it didn’t take long for news of agreements for the league’s top free agents to appear.

Left tackle Trent Brown‘s agreement with the Raiders on a deal that is set to make him the league’s best-paid offensive lineman got the ball rolling and things didn’t slow down from there. Safety Landon Collins landed a huge deal in Washington, the Jets made a big play for linebacker Anthony Barr and a lack of other apparent suitors didn’t stop quarterback Nick Foles from scoring in Jacksonville.

All of those players were ranked in the top 25 of PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents and available members of that group are drying up quickly. We’re up to 14 players in that group who have reportedly reached agreement on deal, signed new deals with their teams or been given franchise tags. That number goes up to 32 when taking the entire list into account.

Running back Le'Veon Bell is the top-ranked player who remains unaffiliated for 2019 and is joined in the top 10 by linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Earl Thomas. Given Monday’s pace, it may not be long before they’re also off the market.