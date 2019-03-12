Giants agree to trade Odell Beckham to Browns

Getty Images

The bombshell trade is upon us: Odell Beckham Jr. is heading to Cleveland.

The Giants have agreed to trade Beckham to the Browns, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was no immediate word on the compensation involved.

A potential Beckham trade has been discussed all offseason, but it was never clear just how close a deal was. There were swirling rumors about the Browns being the destination for Beckham, and it turns out those rumors were on the money.

Beckham is close friends with Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and the two of them will be thrilled to be playing together. And Baker Mayfield will be thrilled to now have perhaps the best wide receiver corps in the NFL.

But Browns fans will be thrilled most of all. After their promising season in 2018, they’ve now made the most aggressive move of the offseason. This is a strong statement that these are not the same old Browns. These are the new Browns, and they’re contenders.