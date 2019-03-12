Giants bringing back long snapper Zak DeOssie

Getty Images

The Giants might let their best defensive player walk, but they’re hanging onto a core special teamer.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are close to a deal to bring back long snapper Zak DeOssie.

Of course, that’s not nearly as hard as paying millions to young players, but DeOssie has made himself valuable.

The 34-year-old has played in 188 games in 12 seasons, and hasn’t missed one since 2015. He also has a pair of Super Bowl rings, one of the few remaining links to their past glories.