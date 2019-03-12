Giants get first- and third-round picks, Jabrill Peppers for Beckham

Getty Images

The news of the bombshell trade sending wide receiver Odell Beckham from the Giants to the Browns came without word of what would be going back the other way.

That word came a short time later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants will receive the Browns’ first-round pick, No. 17 overall, along with a third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers. The third-round pick is No. 95 overall and came to the Browns from the Patriots in exchange for defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

The Giants now have two first-round picks, No. 6 and No. 17, at their disposal. That’s good ammunition to use if they wanted to make a move to take their quarterback of the future if they identify him. The third-rounder replaces the pick they used to take cornerback Sam Beal in the supplemental draft last year.

Peppers was a first-round pick in 2017 and is the second safety the Giants are set to acquire — Antoine Bethea is the other — since Landon Collins agreed to a deal with Washington. Peppers has also returned kickoffs and punts during his first two NFL seasons.