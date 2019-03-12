Giants re-sign Eli Penny

Getty Images

The Giants announced they have re-signed reserve fullback Eli Penny.

Penny, who is entering his third NFL season, was signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad Sept. 19. He played in the season’s final 14 games, with three starts.

Penny played 123 snaps last season, ran seven times for 25 yards and caught eight passes for 50 yards.

Penny entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Arizona in 2016 and spent his entire rookie season on the Cardinals’ practice squad. In 2017, he played in all 16 games for Arizona and rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, and added four catches for 38 yards and one score.

Penny joins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley and fellow third-year pro Wayne Gallman in the Giants’ offensive backfield, along with Paul Perkins and Rob Martin.