In trading big-time receivers, Giants did much better than the Steelers

The Steelers got a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Antonio Brown. The Giants got a lot more than that for Odell Beckham Jr.

The reasons for the differences are obvious. First, the Steelers made it clear that they wanted to move on from Brown. The Giants, in contrast, insisted that they were keeping him. And the “we’ll keep him” posture often becomes the best leverage in trade talks.

Second, Antonio Brown embarked on a scorched earth/bleached ‘stache effort to get out of town. Beckham had engaged in no similar campaign to be traded.

It adds up to the Browns giving up a lot more to get Beckham (a one, a three, and Jabrill Peppers) than the Raiders gave up to get Brown, because the Giants were committed to perpetuating the ruse that under no circumstances would they trade him. The Giants played it the right way, and the Steelers simply didn’t.

Here’s another wrinkle to consider: Could the Browns have gotten Brown for less than what they gave up to get Beckham? Although the Steelers didn’t want to trade Brown in the division, an offer of simply a first-round pick may have been enough to get the Steelers to change their minds.

Regardless, as Brown exists the AFC North, Beckham enters — and the Browns instantly feel like the team to beat in the division.

  2. Words never spoken before: “The Browns instantly feel like the team to beat in the division.”

  7. Im a Giants fan and right now Im devastated. The compensation really means nothing to me at this point. We just traded a future Hall of Fame’r. Landon and Odell gone within a week….two guys who WE drafted….wow.

  9. end of the day in reality the raiders traded a 3rd, a 5th, and Amari Cooper, for Antonio Brown, and a first rd pick

  10. The reason why Steelers didnt get a 1st and third like the Giants did is Odell is 26 and Brown is 30.

  11. Opening Day 2019 ages – OBJ: 26, AB: 31.

    Think that might have had something to do with it?

  18. Wow, way to conveniently leave out that BECKHAM IS MORE THAN FOUR YEARS YOUNGER THAN BROWN. In other news, the young Amari Cooper cost more in a trade than Brown too. Meanwhile, the best safety on the market, Earl Thomas, is waiting for his payday, while other safeties have gotten snapped up for huge deals. GUESS WHAT THOSE GUYS HAVE IN COMMON THAT THOMAS DOESN’T SHARE WITH THEM?

    Age matters in the NFL. Duh.

  19. OBJ is also younger with a preexisting contract that was not in “need” of being renegotiated. Antonio Brown’s unrealistic contract demands undercut every attempt by the Steelers to get decent compensation. The Giants experienced no such hangups.

  20. OBJ is younger, never had legal problems and has never quit on his team.

    Does anyone believe (other than Raiders fans) that the Raiders made a good deal by getting A.B.?

    Cleaveland actually improved with this trade.

  21. The big difference is that Beckham is still in his prime but much younger than Brown. The age difference had some weight regarding the trades.

  23. Who hear really believes that mayfield to obj isn’t going to be lethal? Manning is no mayfield. 100% worth the obj self destruct risk for the Browns. Nicely done

  24. a 1st, a 3rd and a very young highly drafted safety than can return punts & kicks is a good haul…..could they have gotten more? yes. could they have gotten less? ask the Steelers.

    and then they free up a bunch of cap space…

    and I think if Giant fans are honest with themselves it’s time to “rebuild” the O. Eli isn’t good (and hasn’t been in years) so you were just wasting OBJ…might as well get assets, get rid of the cap dollars and move forward.

  25. For what OBJ brings a mid 1st(a 2nd in nfl terms) and a late 3rd is a mere pittance. This was a move of necessity, not preference. The giants are rebuilding, and currently do not have a franchise qb on the roster.

  26. Other than Mr.Big Chest acting like the punk he is and his best years are behind him.OBJ has his best years ahead of him I doubt the Browns ever wanted

  28. Played it the “right way”? Are you nuts!? They gave up a potential HOF WR picked 12th overall for this year’s 16th a third and a bad safety in a market they helped expand for by dumping an All-pro. So what now? They draft another player? Will he be an All-pro like Odell? Maybe they go grab a QB. Okay now that QB no longer has an AP WR and you have to deal with Eli. Stick with Eli? Again, now he has lost on of the best weapons in football. Forget the Barkley/Beckham fantasies, the Giants are toast. On move the could have avoided by just give OBJ a raise if that’s what it took. It’s not like he wasn’t already on the books for a lot. Oh yeah, they are also STILL going to pay more than expected this year by absorbing another 1st rounder (assuming they don’t trade it). This trade was a disaster.

  29. Gotta hand it to the Browns, they are going after it. Now it’s on the first time HC to figure out how to get all these personalities on the same page.

