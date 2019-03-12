James Carpenter, Jamon Brown headed to Falcons

Getty Images

A pair of guards who played their home games at MetLife Stadium last year are set to play in Atlanta this year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Jets guard James Carpenter will sign a four-year deal with the Falcons. Carpenter started at left guard for the Jets last year, but the team’s agreement to trade for Kelechi Osemele was a pretty clear sign that he would not be back.

Carpenter will be joined in Atlanta by former Giant Jamon Brown. According to multiple reports, it is a three-year deal for Brown.

Brown was claimed off of waivers from the Rams last October and stepped into the starting lineup for the final eight games of the season. Like Carpenter, a recent trade made Brown’s departure a likely development. In the Giants’ case, it was the acquisition of Kevin Zeitler in a trade for Olivier Vernon.

Adding two guards is likely a sign that the team won’t be bringing impending free agent Andy Levitre back for another year. Ben Garland and Zane Beadles are also set for free agency on a Falcons line that was identified as an area to improve heading into the offseason.