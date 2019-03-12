Jets give Le’Veon Bell a deadline

Getty Images

The Jets want Le'Veon Bell. More importantly, they want Le’Veon Bell to make a decision.

Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports that the Jets have given Bell a deadline to decide whether he wants to sign, and that they’re not going to wait forever.

Of course, even if Bell tells the Jets he’ll sign, Bell can ultimately refuse to sign the contract after the new league begins on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. And the Jets are keenly aware that this can happen, because it already has today, with linebacker Anthony Barr.

As recently mentioned, the Jets apparently are the only team actively pursuing Bell. Which gives the Jets the leverage needed to insist that Bell make a decision.