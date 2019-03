Getty Images

The Jets have agreed to terms on a contract with defensive lineman Henry Anderson, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Anderson, 27, has made 100 tackles and 10 sacks in his four seasons.

He joined the Jets last season from the Colts for a seventh-round pick.

Anderson tied for the team lead in sacks last year with seven despite playing only 59.7 percent of the defensive snaps.