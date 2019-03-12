Jordan Hicks agrees to four-year deal with Cardinals

Getty Images

Linebacker Jordan Hicks is headed for Arizona.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hicks has agreed to a deal with the Cardinals. Per the report, the deal is for four years and $36 million with a $12 million signing bonus as part of $20 million in guaranteed money.

Hicks appeared in 12 games last season after returning from a torn Achilles that kept him from contributing to the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl LII title. He had 91 tackles and three sacks in those 12 appearances.

Hicks only played in all 16 games once in his four seasons with the Eagles, but the size of his deal with the Cardinals suggests they expect better health once he gets to the desert.