Kevin Pamphile re-signing with Titans

Getty Images

Offensive tackle Kevin Pamphile is re-signing with the Titans on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Pamphile joined the Titans on a one-year deal during the 2018 offseason after four seasons in Tampa. The Bucs made him a fifth-round pick in 2014.

Pamphile, 28, played three games with two starts last season before going on injured reserve.

He started at left tackle in Week Two and right tackle in Week Three with left tackle Taylor Lewan and right tackle Jack Conklin battling injuries.

In his career, Pamphile has appeared in 56 games with 35 starts.