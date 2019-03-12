Lions re-sign Zach Zenner

Getty Images

The Lions are holding onto one of their impending free agents.

The team announced that they have re-signed running back Zach Zenner. It is a one-year deal.

There was a report from Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the Vikings had interest in Zenner, but they’ll need to look elsewhere to fill the backfield hole opened by Latavius Murray‘s departure.

Zenner joined the club as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and wound up on injured reserve during his rookie season. He returned in a bigger role the next year and posted career highs with 88 carries, 334 yards and four touchdowns. He was released off of injured reserve last September, but re-signed with the team in November and ran 55 times for 265 yards in eight games.

Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick and Kerwynn Williams are also on the offseason roster at running back in Detroit.