Lions trying to replicate the Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 12, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Getty Images

When the Lions went looking for a new General Manager three years ago, they went with Bob Quinn, whose entire NFL experience had been with the Patriots. When Quinn fired Jim Caldwell and went looking for a new head coach last year, he went with Matt Patricia, whose entire NFL experience had been with the Patriots.

So now, as the Lions go looking for more talent in free agency, it should come as no surprise that they’re going after former Patriots: The Lions have signed or agreed to terms with former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers and former Patriots cornerback Justin Coleman.

But the Patriots really haven’t built their dynasty through bold free agent moves. The Lions are bringing in former Patriots, but they’re not building their team the same way the Patriots built their team.

The Lions may find that replicating the Patriots’ success isn’t as simple as bringing in a lot of former Patriots.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Lions trying to replicate the Patriots

  1. Replicating the Patriots be not signing these guys. Which works fine as long as you have the greatest coach and quarterback in league history.

  3. Obviously every team wants to replicate the Patriots success. That’s where the similarity ends however. They got a personnel guy from under BB, but who is clearly not BB. Now if you want to see what’s going on look at 2 things:
    -it’s not uncommon for a new GM to pick “his guy” as HC, typically one whom he’s worked with in the past
    – it’s extremely common for new GM and HC to fill their first teams with players they recruited/coached

    Neither of those two facts are as sensational as the angle you chose to pursue, and in fact would be a boring story. I suppose it just depends what you’d rather have, boring facts or a sensational angle that is actually flawed in premise. You be you

  6. I think MP and BQ are trying to set a base here. Start by bringing in guys who know the “Patriot-way”. Once you establish the base, its easier to build on it. But lets also not forget it is Detroit. They need to pay more to attract free agents because they do not have a track record of success.

    One thing not mentions is that the Lions have also taken steps to sign some of their younger, good players to help build the depth of the team. That is a classic Belichick move. While I dont disagree with some of the moves Patricia and Quinn have made in free agency, they need to continue with this type of player retention. Having quality depth is key for sustained success.

    All in all its not a crazy way to start something. Its not the 100% the Belichick way, but when he started in New England, he had a core of solid players left over from the Parcells regime, and he added to it with free agents. Patricia didn’t have that luxury in Detroit. He has to start from scratch.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!