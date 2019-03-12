Lions trying to replicate the Patriots

Getty Images

When the Lions went looking for a new General Manager three years ago, they went with Bob Quinn, whose entire NFL experience had been with the Patriots. When Quinn fired Jim Caldwell and went looking for a new head coach last year, he went with Matt Patricia, whose entire NFL experience had been with the Patriots.

So now, as the Lions go looking for more talent in free agency, it should come as no surprise that they’re going after former Patriots: The Lions have signed or agreed to terms with former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers and former Patriots cornerback Justin Coleman.

But the Patriots really haven’t built their dynasty through bold free agent moves. The Lions are bringing in former Patriots, but they’re not building their team the same way the Patriots built their team.

The Lions may find that replicating the Patriots’ success isn’t as simple as bringing in a lot of former Patriots.