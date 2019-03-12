Nelson Agholor apparently safe for now

Getty Images

With the return of DeSean Jackson, the Eagles have a bunch of money tied up in receivers now.

But the junior partner in that firm is apparently safe.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Nelson Agholor and his $9.387 million contract are safe at the moment, without any expected modification to the numbers.

The Eagles previously signed Alshon Jeffery to a four-year, $52 million extention (in December 2017), and gave Jackson an extension and a raise upon acquiring him yesterday.

Since Agholor’s working on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, that money could go away with no cap hit.

Now, he may want a situation where he’s more involved, but the Eagles would likely want a significant return, but appear content to carry three big numbers on the cap at the position.