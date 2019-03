Getty Images

Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lions worth up to $2 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Aboushi, 27, is joining his fifth team.

The Jets drafted him in the fifth round in 2013, and he also has played for the Texans, Seahawks and Cardinals.

Aboushi appeared in eight games with six starts at right guard for the Cardinals last season.

In his career, he has played 42 games with 32 starts.