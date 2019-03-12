Original Dolphin Joe Auer dies at 77

Getty Images

The man who scored a touchdown on the first play in Dolphins history has died at the age of 77.

Joe Auer returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to open the September 2, 1966 game against the Raiders. The Dolphins would go on to lose the game, but noted in the announcement of Auer’s death that “the only thing people remember to this day was Auer’s touchdown.”

Auer, who grew up in Coral Gables, Florida and went to Georgia Tech, played two years with the Bills before moving to the Dolphins for their inaugural season in the AFL. He ran for 416 yards and four touchdowns over the course of that season, played one more year for the Dolphins and then wrapped up his career with one year on the Falcons.

Our condolences go out to Auer’s family and loved ones on their loss.