Packers cut Nick Perry

After seven years in Green Bay, Nick Perry is out.

The Packers announced today that Perry has been released after a disappointing season that ended with him on injured reserve with a knee injury.

It was a particularly disappointing season because of Perry’s contract: The Packers, who drafted Perry in the first round in 2012, signed him to a five-year, $60 million contract in 2017. His dead cap hit this year will be $11.1 million.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst released a statement thanking Perry for doing “a tremendous job on the field,” and he had some good seasons in Green Bay. But his departure after just two seasons of a five-year contract is a big disappointment.