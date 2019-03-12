Packers expected to add Adrian Amos as well

Getty Images

The Packers aren’t finished, and their latest addition is a two-for-one.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers are expected to sign Bears safety Adrian Amos when the league year opens.

Not only does he strengthen their own defense, it takes away from their division rival.

Amos, 25, can step into the central role of the secondary left vacant when they traded safety HaHa Clinton-Dix to Washington last season.

Along with the anticipated addition of Ravens pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, the Packers are making bold moves in free agency for a change.