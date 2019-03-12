Panthers re-sign Taylor Heinicke

Getty Images

The Panthers are holding onto their backup quarterback from last season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed Taylor Heinicke. It will be Heinicke’s second season with the club.

Heinicke was claimed off of waivers from the Texans last April and made his only start of the season in Week 16 after Cam Newton was shut down with a shoulder injury. He was 33-of-53 for 274 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in a 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Heinicke injured his elbow in that game and landed on injured reserve for the season finale. Kyle Allen started that game and remains on the team’s roster as well.