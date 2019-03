Getty Images

The Panthers had a big hole to replace with the retirement of Ryan Kalil.

They filled it with an unexpected early move.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers are signing free agent center Matt Paradis to a three-year, $27 million deal.

He lends some stability to the middle of a line that needs it, and making a rare foray into the early stages of free agency should show you how important they deemed it.