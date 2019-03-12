Rams exercise second-round tender on Cory Littleton

Getty Images

Rams General Manager said the team will place a second-round tender on restricted free agent Cory Littleton, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

The linebacker is free to negotiate with other teams, but the Rams have a chance to match any offer sheet and would receive a second-round draft choice if they chose to let him walk.

Littleton became a full-time starter when the Rams traded Alec Ogletree to the Giants.

He started all 16 games last season and made 125 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Littleton earned his first Pro Bowl.

Litteton, 25, has played all 48 games the past three seasons.

Snead said the Rams have tendered running back Malcolm Brown and defensive back Blake Countess at their original round. Brown has played 40 games since joining the Rams as an undrafted free agent, and Countess, a sixth-round pick, has played 37 games, with four starts, for the Rams the past three seasons.

The Rams still are deciding the tender for cornerback Troy Hill.