Ravens have interest in Mark Ingram

Getty Images

The Saints appear to have moved on from Mark Ingram, and the Ravens may or may not actually be interested in Le'Veon Bell.

So it makes sense that the Ravens might have some interest in Ingram themselves.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ravens are the “favorites” to land the former Saints back.

Ingram has generally performed in a job-share in the backfield, and might be a better stylistic fit for a Lamar Jackson-based running game than Bell anyway, and will certainly be cheaper for a team that suddenly needs to rebuild a defense as well.

The Saints apparently don’t need him anymore after reaching a deal with Latavius Murray — though wide receiver Michael Thomas is predicting that Ingram could pull an Anthony Barr and return home — so Baltimore might be the best fit for Ingram.