Ray-Ray Armstrong re-signing with Browns

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are re-signing linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong to a one-year, $2.5 million deal, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Armstrong joined the Browns last October after being released off injured reserve by the New York Giants. He appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded six tackles while playing 84 percent of his snaps on special teams.

Armstrong has appeared in 78 games during his six seasons in the NFL. He initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 before moving on to the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Giants prior to joined the Browns last year.