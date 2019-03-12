Report: 49ers, Chiefs discussing trade for Dee Ford

Getty Images

The Chiefs are “deep in talks” with the 49ers on a trade that would send pass rusher Dee Ford to San Francisco, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The teams could complete a deal by the end of the night.

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Ford but with the thought of trading him, and the 49ers and Packers reportedly had interest.

Ford will have to work out a new deal with the 49ers before any deal is done.

Ford, 27, made a career-high 13 sacks and led the league with seven forced fumbles last season in earning his first Pro Bowl.