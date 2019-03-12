49ers set to acquire Dee Ford

Getty Images

Talks between the 49ers and Chiefs about a trade for pass rusher Dee Ford have reportedly advanced to a point where Ford is talking about a new deal with the Niners.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that deal is set to be for five years and $87.5 million.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the teams have agreed on compensation assuming the talks on a new deal get done. The 49ers would send a 2020 second-round pick to the Chiefs in exchange for Ford’s services.

Ford was given the franchise tag by the Chiefs earlier this month and signing that tag would be another box to check before the trade could be completed.

The move would make Ford the second pass rusher to leave the Chiefs this offseason if it is completed. Justin Houston was released last week as the team begins to shift their defensive makeup with Steve Spagnuolo taking over as the defensive coordinator.