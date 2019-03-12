Report: Adrian Amos not expected back with Bears

Getty Images

Despite efforts to keep Adrian Amos in Chicago, the Bears may need to look elsewhere for help at safety.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Amos is thought to be closing in on a deal with a new team that will end his chances of returning to the Bears.

Amos and the Bears have been communicating about the possibility of staying in Chicago for a while. However, he could be the next in the line of safeties to change teams this offseason. Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins, Lamarcus Joyner and Eric Weddle have already found new teams to play for. Earl Thomas isn’t expected back in Seattle either and Amos appears to be set to find a new home as well.

The report indicates recently released former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson could be the option the Bears turn to if Amos does indeed held elsewhere.