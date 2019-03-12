Report: Breshad Perriman wants out of deal with Cleveland

Getty Images

Breshad Perriman agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million deal with the Browns only hours before the team traded for Odell Beckham Jr.

Now, Perriman wants out of the deal, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns originally signed Perriman in October. He made 16 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

With Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, Perriman could be the odd-receiver out.

Perriman, a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, spent three years in Baltimore before joining the Browns and seemingly finding a home.