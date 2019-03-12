Report: Bryan Anger out in Tampa

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will reportedly be looking for a new punter this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has released Bryan Anger after three seasons with the team.

Anger entered the league as a Jaguars third-round pick in 2012 and signed a one-year deal with Tampa before the 2016 season. He signed a five-year extension at the end of the year and was set to make $3 million during the 2019 season. That was also his cap hit and the Buccaneers will get all of that cap space back.

Anger averaged 45 yards and a net of 38.9 yards on 57 punts during the 2018 season. He has a net average of 40.6 yards per kick over the course of his career.