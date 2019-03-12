Report: C.J. Mosley agrees to five-year deal with Jets

Getty Images

A report indicated linebacker C.J. Mosley‘s preference was to return to the Ravens as long as there wasn’t a huge gap between what they were offering and what another team was willing to pay him as a free agent.

We’re not sure what the Ravens were offering, but it appears they weren’t able to close enough of that gap. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mosley has agreed to a massive five-year deal with the Jets.

Rapoport reports that the deal is worth $85 million with $51 million in guaranteed money. That’s bigger than the four-year, $54 million deal that Kwon Alexander agreed to with the 49ers and would set a new standard for inside linebackers.

As expected, the Jets have been busy in free agency since the legal tampering window opened on Monday. Mosley is joined at linebacker by Anthony Barr and the team has also reached agreements with wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy.