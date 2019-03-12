Report: C.J. Mosley would prefer to stay in Baltimore

Getty Images

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley has drawn plenty of interest.

But not enough — or at least not yet — from his preferred destination.

According to Jets beat writer Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Mosley’s “desire is to return to the Ravens” and that he would likely take less money to stay there.

The problem is, they apparently haven’t offered enough yet to make that reasonable, leaving open the possibility the Jets would be able to overpay.

Again, this is coming from a Jets perspective, so it’s possible there’s some expectation-lowering happening from someone with ties to the team, in case they aren’t able to use all their cap room to land all their biggest targets.

But a desire to stay put is a real thing for many free agents, who have to balance the financial windfalls available elsewhere with actually packing up their stuff and moving (often to a worse team).

The Ravens apparently upped their offer yesterday, even if it’s not to the financial level of other teams, which could force Mosley to follow his head and not his heart.