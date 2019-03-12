Report: Dolphins close to signing DeVante Parker to new two-year deal

Getty Images

Plenty of people expected the Dolphins to make a move that allowed them to avoid paying the $9.3 million salary due to wide receiver DeVante Parker under the terms of his fifth-year option, but the move they’re reportedly making probably isn’t the one they predicted.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are closing in on a new two-year deal with Parker. The total payout could be as high as $13 million if Parker hits his incentives.

Parker was a first-round pick in 2015 and didn’t live up to the expectations that accompanied him to Miami. There were several offseason stories about Parker being poised for a breakout year, but his 163 catches for 2,217 yards and nine touchdowns show that they never paid off.

A new coaching staff is in place in Miami this year, however, and it seems that they’re going to see if the fifth time is the charm for Parker.