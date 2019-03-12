Report: Jets close to deal with Henry Anderson

Getty Images

The Jets are close to a deal with defensive lineman Henry Anderson, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The Jets, who acquired Anderson from the Colts for a seventh-round pick, had re-signing Anderson on their offseason wish-list.

Anderson tied for the team lead in sacks last year with seven despite playing only 59.7 percent of the defensive snaps.

He didn’t fit the Colts’ scheme after a coaching change in Indianapolis a year ago, so the Jets were able to acquire Anderson for next to nothing.

Anderson, 27, has made 100 tackles and 10 sacks in his four seasons.