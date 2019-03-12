Report: Packers bringing in Za’Darius Smith

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has promised to be more aggressive in free agency.

He’s putting it into practice.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are bringing in Ravens pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, who they tried to trade for a few years ago.

Smith had 8.5 sacks last year, and gives the Packers some cover if Clay Matthews leaves in free agency.

Smith’s departure also continues a Baltimore exodus, as C.J. Mosley (Jets), Terrell Suggs (Cardinals), and Eric Weddle (Rams) are gone from last year.