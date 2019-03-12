Report: Packers bringing in Za’Darius Smith

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 12, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has promised to be more aggressive in free agency.

He’s putting it into practice.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are bringing in Ravens pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, who they tried to trade for a few years ago.

Smith had 8.5 sacks last year, and gives the Packers some cover if Clay Matthews leaves in free agency.

Smith’s departure also continues a Baltimore exodus, as C.J. Mosley (Jets), Terrell Suggs (Cardinals), and Eric Weddle (Rams) are gone from last year.

22 responses to “Report: Packers bringing in Za’Darius Smith

  3. jman967 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:03 am
    Everyone is running from Baltimore. I guess they have as much faith in Jackson as the rest of the NFL does.

    ————————————————————

    I don’t see any of these guys not signing a franchise tag or going to social media for a trade.

  5. ariani1985 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:14 am
    Did somebody wake up Teddy Thompson?
    ____________________________________

    Newsflash … he has a ring. Your team does not. Next …

  6. Packers have coveted him for a while. Tried to work out a trade for him in the past.

    27 yrs old and relentless pass rusher. Will fit nicely in Pettines D. Sounds like the deal is team friendly as well.

    Adrian Amos signing as we speak as well. Safety from the Bears. Very good cover safety. Can play FS or SS. Good to also weaken a rivals defense while improving your own D.

    I like it.

    #GoPackGo!👏👍

  8. Between the Steelers and Ravens free agency moves, it looks a lot like the Browns will have a fair shot at the division this year. Bummer that my Bengals will continue to suck.

  9. ariani1985 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:14 am
    Did somebody wake up Teddy Thompson?

    Do you literally sit and wait to troll all Packers posts? Why don’t you go count the SB trophies on display for your team? Oh, wait . . .

  11. “I don’t see any of these guys not signing a franchise tag or going to social media for a trade.”

    Yup, 2 players plus Jesse James.
    Flacco gone, Suggs gone, Weddle gone, Mosley gone, Za’darius gone.
    At least Brown and Bell were quite clear why they were leaving Pittsburgh. It was all about being the highest paid player at their positions.

  12. Now go get Shaquil Barrett from the Broncos and the edge position will be solidified for a while.

  14. jman967 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:03 am
    Everyone is running from Baltimore. I guess they have as much faith in Jackson as the rest of the NFL does.
    ————
    The best receiver in the league ran away from your team literally because of your QB. You lost the 2 best players on an already below average team. Say hello to #1 overall pick 2020

  15. jman967 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:03 am
    Everyone is running from Baltimore. I guess they have as much faith in Jackson as the rest of the NFL does.
    ———–
    It’s all defense that is being overpaid by desperate teams. Jackson doesn’t play defense genius. Meanwhile the top 3 offensive players in Pitt ran as fast as possible away from Big Bathroom Banger Ben

  16. jman967 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:32 am

    “At least Brown and Bell were quite clear why they were leaving Pittsburgh.”

    That’s the ultimate homer take of all time. Yes, it’s such a positive that Antonio Brown and Leveon Bell were so clear!

  17. “That’s the ultimate homer take of all time. Yes, it’s such a positive that Antonio Brown and Leveon Bell were so clear!”

    Yup they wanted paid. I’m not sure what you are missing. Both were VERY clear about that. We already have Connor in the mix that improved the running game last year. But you got your RB/QB, so there’s that….

  18. “The best receiver in the league ran away from your team literally because of your QB. You lost the 2 best players on an already below average team. Say hello to #1 overall pick 2020”

    Actually he left to get paid. Both AB and Rosenhaus said such after the deal went down. The rest of it was just AB trying to burn all his bridges to get what he wanted. A new deal.

  19. Just think of where the Packers would be today if they had fired conservative TT and hired Gute two or three years ago when the skid began. it took some time but they got it right and the Pack is back.

  20. “Meanwhile the top 3 offensive players in Pitt ran as fast as possible away from Big Bathroom Banger Ben”

    Top 3 offensive players?
    Juju led the team as a WR last year and Connor led the team as a RB. Ben is still here, Foster was resigned much cheaper than anticipated. Bell has already been gone a year and the Steelers got better production for the cheap. AB’s lose will be big, but the team no longer has his drama, Bells drama or Bryants drama.
    So what about those 3 offensive players again, please don’t tell me you think Jesse James was one of the top 3 offensive players? He was the #2 TE. Shows how much you know about Football. Lolz

  22. Just think of where the Packers would be today if they had fired conservative TT and hired Gute two or three years ago when the skid began.
    ======

    Think of where Thompson would be if he had hired a decent head coach..

