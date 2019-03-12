Report: Patriots place restricted tenders on Josh Gordon, Jonathan Jones

Getty Images

The New England Patriots have placed restricted free agent tenders on wide receiver Josh Gordon and cornerback Jonathan Jones, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Gordon did not finish the season with the Patriots as he stepped away from football again to focus on his mental health. As he was taking his leave of absence, Gordon was also indefinitely suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Gordon is getting an original-round tender from the Patriots worth $2.025 million for the 2019 season. Since Gordon was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, a team interested in signing Gordon would need to give the Patriots a second-round pick in compensation should they choose not to match a signed offer sheet. Given the suspension and past issues, it would seem unlikely any team would attempt to sign Gordon away.

New England placed a second-round tender worth $3.095 million on Jones.

Jones has appeared in all 48 games over the last three seasons for New England after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn University in 2016. The Patriots would get a second-round pick in return should Jones leave via a signed offer sheet. He started five games for the Patriots last season and recorded career-highs in tackles (56), sacks (1.5) and interceptions (3).