Report: Preston Smith joining Packers

The Packers kept the same defensive coordinator from the 2019 season, but they are making big changes to their personnel on that side of the ball.

Tuesday has brought word of agreements with safety Adrian Amos and linebacker Za'Darius Smith. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that linebacker Preston Smith can be added to a list that would have been unthinkable in Green Bay a few years ago.

Smith was No. 13 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents and joins the other Smith in an obvious bid to boost the play off the edges of their defense. The dual additions would also seem to signal that linebacker Clay Matthews will be moving on as a free agent.

Washington selected Smith in the second round of the 2015 draft and started 50 of the 64 games he played over his first four years. He had 168 tackles, 24.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles over that span.