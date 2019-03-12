Report: Saints want Dez Bryant back

AP

Dez Bryant, 30, is rehabbing after Achilles surgery. He said in December he hoped to continue his career.

Bryant might get that chance.

The Saints want Bryant back, Jane Slater of NFL Media reports.

Bryant never played for the Saints last season, tearing his Achilles on the last play of his second practice.

Bryant found the free agent market lacking a year ago after the Cowboys cut him. The Ravens offered a multi-year deal and the Browns a one-year deal. He turned down both, while seeking a one-year deal with a contender.

The Saints signed Bryant in November. Could they sign him again when he’s healthy?

He has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014. He even has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game, with his last one coming against Pittsburgh on Nov. 13, 2016.