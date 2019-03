Getty Images

A year ago, the Lions thought enough of defensive end Ziggy Ansah to use the franchise tag on him.

Now, he’s taking a tour.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran pass-rusher will take visits soon to the Bills and the Saints.

Physicals will be important, as Ansah is coming off shoulder surgery which limited him last year.

When well, he’s very good at getting to quarterbacks, but that has been a struggle.