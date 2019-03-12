Reports: Jets make final offer to Le’Veon Bell, Ravens still in it

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets didn’t wind up landing linebacker Anthony Barr as it looked like they would on Monday night, but that freed up some more money for another one of their targets.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team took some of the money earmarked for Barr and added it to their offer for running back Le'Veon Bell. It’s being described as their final offer for Bell’s services and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that they will be waiting a short time for an answer before moving on.

As one could surmise from the fact that he hasn’t agreed to a deal, the Jets are not the only team pursuing Bell at present. Rapoport reports the Ravens are “still in it” and that Bell has told friends that he’s fond of Baltimore.

There were reports of other teams in the mix earlier on Tuesday and the Barr twist offers a reminder that none of this will be officially done until the contracts are actually signed after the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Reports: Jets make final offer to Le’Veon Bell, Ravens still in it

  2. Interesting to see if he gets a better deal than the Steelers were offering. Never underestimate the stupidity or desperation of struggling teams with lots of cap space.

  3. Eric DeCosta is clueless and its showing. Ozzie left the Ravens in horrible hands. Get ready for a decade of below .500.

  5. Bell is trolling the league. He changed his twitter to Green to hint Jets, then it came out that it was the Eagles. Then it was rumored that it was the Ravens, now I am hearing its the Raiders. He is having fun taking everyone for a ride.

  6. If he goes to the Ravens, that offense is going to be insane for a number of years. Instantly helps out Lamar Jackson. A Bell-Jackson backfield is a matchmade in heaven.

  9. Would be fun for him to play Pittsburgh twice a year, just for the trash talking. Already a fierce rivalry, can just add another layer.

  10. steelcurtainn says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:48 pm
    Hope he goes to baltimore so the Steelers can smack him around for a few seasons.

    —————

    Imagine the Steelers defense smacking anyone around, much less a player of Bell’s caliber.

  11. Steve C says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:48 pm
    Eric DeCosta is clueless and its showing. Ozzie left the Ravens in horrible hands. Get ready for a decade of below .500.

    5 3 Rate This

    —————-

    yep. it was why awful newsome was fired. the flacco irresponsibility did him in and it has been .500 or worse since.

    now tney have a low iq wb who can’t throw and want to overpay for a cancer at rb?

  16. steelcurtainn says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:48 pm
    Hope he goes to baltimore so the Steelers can smack him around for a few seasons.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    That’s why Bart Scott left the Ravens and went to the Jets. He was too afraid to play Hines Ward twice a year.

  17. Why would the Ravens want Bell? You have a running QB who can’t pass, complimenting a RB who is talented at catching the ball? Bell’s a handful, but you’re taking away a key dimension that makes him special. Worse, signing Bell makes makes the DC’s job that much easier, on just about every down.

  19. Bore..:move on already. Guy is past his prime and just looking for the money. He will be fatter than Ron Dayne soon as he gets his money.

  20. I goota a buddy who’s close Le’v and he told me via Le’v that if he wasn’t signed by 2 pm on the 12th that that was a sure sign he’s going to Green Bay….just sayin.

  21. youngnoize says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:52 pm
    If he goes to the Ravens, that offense is going to be insane for a number of years. Instantly helps out Lamar Jackson. A Bell-Jackson backfield is a matchmade in heaven.
    …………………………………………………………………………
    ever watch fooball?? he goes there and all that offence is gonna see is 9 man fronts all year, daring a guy that can’t throw to throw

  23. kenberthiaume says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:48 pm
    Interesting to see if he gets a better deal than the Steelers were offering. Never underestimate the stupidity or desperation of struggling teams with lots of cap space.
    ——
    The Steelers were only offering $17 million guaranteed at signing on a fake $70 million contract. I believe almost all the offers Bell is getting easily tops that guarantee at signing.
    As for teams with a lot of money the CBA has a high cap floor mandate so in a way teams with huge cap spaces have to spend.

  24. Would never want a player that only thinks of himself, in any league or sport,but in this greedy world, you have knuckleheads that run the government, businesses, and sports teams,and they fall over each other to throw money at them. When will it end?

  25. “The Steelers were only offering $17 million guaranteed at signing on a fake $70 million contract.”

    The Steelers have the highest contract payout of any team in the league. Their contracts aren’t fake and their players get a higher percentage of their total contract than any other team in the league. Guaranteed money is the floor, but the Steelers contract ceiling is always higher than other teams. Any decent agent would know this.

  26. This is fake news. There’s no way the front office in Baltimore wants this clown in there!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!