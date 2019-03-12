Reports: Jets make final offer to Le’Veon Bell, Ravens still in it

Getty Images

The Jets didn’t wind up landing linebacker Anthony Barr as it looked like they would on Monday night, but that freed up some more money for another one of their targets.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team took some of the money earmarked for Barr and added it to their offer for running back Le'Veon Bell. It’s being described as their final offer for Bell’s services and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that they will be waiting a short time for an answer before moving on.

As one could surmise from the fact that he hasn’t agreed to a deal, the Jets are not the only team pursuing Bell at present. Rapoport reports the Ravens are “still in it” and that Bell has told friends that he’s fond of Baltimore.

There were reports of other teams in the mix earlier on Tuesday and the Barr twist offers a reminder that none of this will be officially done until the contracts are actually signed after the start of the new league year on Wednesday.