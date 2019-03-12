Rodger Saffold plans to sign with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans are bolstering their offensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Rams offensive lineman Rodger Saffold intends to sign a four-year, $44 million deal with the Titans. That is a big deal, for one of the best guards in the NFL.

Saffold went to the Rams’ facility today to say his goodbyes, and it appears that the Titans were offering him significantly more than the Rams.

The Rams had an outstanding offensive line last season, and they started the same five players for all 16 regular season games and all three postseason games. This year things will be different in Los Angeles, and in Tennessee, a big piece has been added to the offense.