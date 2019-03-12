Rodger Saffold says goodbye to the Rams

Posted by Charean Williams on March 12, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
It’s unknown where Rodger Saffold is headed, but it appears he isn’t staying with the Rams.

The offensive guard is at Rams headquarters delivering his goodbyes, Vincent Bonsignore of TheAthletic.com reports.

Saffold is 15th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents, rated the top guard in free agency.

Saffold, 30, entered the NFL as a second-round choice of the Rams in 2010. He has spent his entire career with the Rams, playing every position except center.

He has found a home at left guard the past two seasons.

Saffold has appeared in 114 games with 111 starts in his career.

6 responses to “Rodger Saffold says goodbye to the Rams

  1. Heard he was scheduled to stop by the Seahawks Training Facilitates Friday Afternoon. I haven’t gotten confirmation on that yet as I hear only one source at a time in my head these days. Better meds.

  3. If only we could add Saffold & Paradis, our o line would have potential to be better than last year. Those additions & two top 4 round additions along with good coaching could make it a top 15 unit. Skol Vikings!

  4. Vikings’ Management is this possible? If only we could add Saffold & Paradis, our o line would have potential to be better than last year. Those additions & two top 4 round additions along with good coaching could make it a top 15 unit. Skol Vikings!

  6. tinye67 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:59 pm
    C’mon Vikes…..restructure some deals and lets get him!
    ________________________

    1. now that Barr is back, it is literally impossible for this to happen no matter who they restructure.
    2. why would you want to experiment with another free agent offense lineman when it has failed so miserably for the last 3 seasons?

    The best approach is to through the draft, and since Barr and stephens are back, the vikings won’t feel a need to use 1st or 2nd round picks to replace those positions. the vikings are using their top picks on offensive lineman, which is the way it should be done anyways.

