Rodger Saffold says goodbye to the Rams

Getty Images

It’s unknown where Rodger Saffold is headed, but it appears he isn’t staying with the Rams.

The offensive guard is at Rams headquarters delivering his goodbyes, Vincent Bonsignore of TheAthletic.com reports.

Saffold is 15th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents, rated the top guard in free agency.

Saffold, 30, entered the NFL as a second-round choice of the Rams in 2010. He has spent his entire career with the Rams, playing every position except center.

He has found a home at left guard the past two seasons.

Saffold has appeared in 114 games with 111 starts in his career.