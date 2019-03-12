Ryan Griffin re-signs with Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have had Ryan Griffin on the roster since 2015 without seeing any regular season action, but they’ve seen enough of him at other points to know that they want to keep him around for a fifth season.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs have re-signed Griffin.

Griffin was the No. 3 quarterback behind Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick after Winston returned from his season-opening suspension in 2018. Fitzpatrick is set for free agency, so Griffin could move up a rung on the ladder if he leaves and the team opts not to add anyone else at the position.

Griffin was 51-of-75 for 518 yards and four touchdowns in the preseason last year.