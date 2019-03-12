Saints snag Latavius Murray on four-year deal

Getty Images

It appears Mark Ingram‘s time with the Saints is at an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints have reached an agreement with running back Latavius Murray on a four-year deal. Ingram is also set for free agency when the new league year starts on Monday and there would seem to be no spot for him in a backfield that also includes Alvin Kamara.

Murray’s deal is reportedly worth $14.4 million.

Murray ran 356 times for 1,420 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Vikings over the last two seasons. He was the primary starter in Minnesota when Dalvin Cook was out with a torn ACL in 2017 and took a more complementary role in 2018. Given Kamara’s presence, that’s likely to be the kind of role he plays in 2019 as well.