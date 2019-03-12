Sheldon Richardson set to join Browns

Getty Images

The Browns are set to add a piece to their defensive line when deals with free agents can become official on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson intends to sign a three-year deal with Cleveland.

Richardson signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in free agency last year and spent one season with the Seahawks after a trade with the Jets in 2017, so the Browns would be his fourth team in as many years. He started all 16 games with the Vikings and recorded 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his lone year in Minnesota.

The Browns are also set to add Olivier Vernon to a front seven that includes Myles Garrett, Emmanuel Ogbah, Larry Ogunjobi, Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey.