Six teams reportedly are in play for Le’Veon Bell

Well, now we know why Le'Veon Bell is torn.

Bell’s universe of potential next destinations apparently has been reduced to six.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that there’s a “good likelihood” that Bell will be picking the Jets, Colts, Ravens, Packers, Texans, or Bills today.

That’s a lot to unpack. The Jets make a ton of sense, for football and business reasons. So do the Ravens, especially as they revamp their offense. The Packers would be fascinating with Bell running and Aaron Rodgers passing. Pairing Bell with Deshaun Watson in Houston would be potentially devastating for defenses, too.

If Buffalo makes the move, it would mean that LeSean McCoy would be elsewhere, possibly back in Philly where the band is in the process of being put back together.

The Colts seem to be the least probable of the bunch, given that the team seems to be careful with its mountain of salary-cap money — and given that they have Marlon Mack. Ultimately, however, owners get what they want, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that Jim Irsay is smitten with the idea of pilfering Bell from Pittsburgh and pairing him up with Andrew Luck.

However it plays out, it’s likely going to play out sooner than later. And someone will have one of the best running backs in football under contract for 2019 and beyond.